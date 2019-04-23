English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Central Forces Asking People to Vote for the BJP, Alleges Mamata Banerjee
Pointing out that the central forces do not have the right to ask voters to vote for BJP candidates, Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission has been apprised of it.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Arambagh: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the central forces were working for the BJP by asking voters in Maldaha Dakshin and Balurghat constituencies, where polling is underway, to cast their votes for the saffron party.
Pointing out that the central forces do not have the right to ask voters to vote for BJP candidates, Banerjee said the Election Commission has been apprised of it.
"I have got information that the central forces are sitting inside booths in Englishbazar in Maldaha Dakshin and asking voters to vote for the BJP. They do not have the right to do such thing. We have informed the Election Commission about our reservations regarding this," she said.
"Why are they (central forces) doing it? The police cannot enter a polling booth," she added.
She said that the central forces could come to a state during the elections but they should work with the assistance of the state force and then leave.
Criticising the BJP for allegedly using the central forces, she said, "You cannot use the central forces. You did the same thing during the 2016 (assembly) elections in West Bengal. I have not forgotten it."
West Bengal will teach the BJP an apt lesson, she claimed.
Central forces have been deployed at over 92% of the booths in the third phase of the polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.
Pointing out that the central forces do not have the right to ask voters to vote for BJP candidates, Banerjee said the Election Commission has been apprised of it.
"I have got information that the central forces are sitting inside booths in Englishbazar in Maldaha Dakshin and asking voters to vote for the BJP. They do not have the right to do such thing. We have informed the Election Commission about our reservations regarding this," she said.
"Why are they (central forces) doing it? The police cannot enter a polling booth," she added.
She said that the central forces could come to a state during the elections but they should work with the assistance of the state force and then leave.
Criticising the BJP for allegedly using the central forces, she said, "You cannot use the central forces. You did the same thing during the 2016 (assembly) elections in West Bengal. I have not forgotten it."
West Bengal will teach the BJP an apt lesson, she claimed.
Central forces have been deployed at over 92% of the booths in the third phase of the polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Sunday 21 April , 2019
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on Making Modi PM Again
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
Saturday 20 April , 2019 War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
Sunday 21 April , 2019 Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on Making Modi PM Again
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results