1-min read

Central Forces Asking People to Vote for the BJP, Alleges Mamata Banerjee

Pointing out that the central forces do not have the right to ask voters to vote for BJP candidates, Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission has been apprised of it.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Central Forces Asking People to Vote for the BJP, Alleges Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Arambagh: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the central forces were working for the BJP by asking voters in Maldaha Dakshin and Balurghat constituencies, where polling is underway, to cast their votes for the saffron party.

Pointing out that the central forces do not have the right to ask voters to vote for BJP candidates, Banerjee said the Election Commission has been apprised of it.

"I have got information that the central forces are sitting inside booths in Englishbazar in Maldaha Dakshin and asking voters to vote for the BJP. They do not have the right to do such thing. We have informed the Election Commission about our reservations regarding this," she said.

"Why are they (central forces) doing it? The police cannot enter a polling booth," she added.

She said that the central forces could come to a state during the elections but they should work with the assistance of the state force and then leave.

Criticising the BJP for allegedly using the central forces, she said, "You cannot use the central forces. You did the same thing during the 2016 (assembly) elections in West Bengal. I have not forgotten it."

West Bengal will teach the BJP an apt lesson, she claimed.

Central forces have been deployed at over 92% of the booths in the third phase of the polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.



