Central Govt, NDA Allies File Written Complaints Against Opposition MPs Over Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Speculations are rife about what the mandate will be of the Parliamentary Special Committee which is in the process of being constituted to look into the ruckus incident on the last day in Rajya Sabha.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is looking at all possible legal options so that this committee can get a firm standing and its mandate can be respected, sources told CNN-News18.

A committee of about seven to nine Rajya Sabha MPs is being worked upon, sources said, adding, that it will examine the footage of all the other evidences available to come up with recommendations as to what punishment can be awarded to MPs who were involved in the ruckus.

A written complaint has also been received from the Rajya Sabha security, filed by two security members who were attacked.

Sources also confirmed that the committee is likely to be announced before the end of the month and it will be asked to submit its findings and recommendations within one month.

A written complaint filed by the government has been signed by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal against 10 to 12 MPs. As per sources, the complaint has been filed in the names of Congress MPs Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Phulo Devi Netam, Chaya Verma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Deepinder Hooda and Rajamani Patel.

The TMC MPs mentioned in the complaint are Dola Sen, Shanta Chetri, Mausam Noor, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Arpita Ghosh. From Shiv Sena, MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai have been named in the complaint. Other MPs include Elamaram Kareem from the Left and Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party.

In fact, top sources said that a separate complaint against the unruly behaviour of the opposition MPs is being filed separately by the BJP-led NDA allies. Leaders of the parties like JDU, AIADMK, RPI, NPP and AGP are also in the process of

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat told CNN-News18 that the chairman is not in favour of terminating the membership of the erring MPs tor the remaining part of the term but would like to award exemplary punishment that would actually act as a deterrent for the future. Thus the recommendation of the committee is going to be extremely important.

