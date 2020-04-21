POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Central Team on Covid-19 Assessment Claims Lack of Cooperation by Mamata Govt in Bengal

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Apurva Chandra, the leader of one of the two teams sent to the state, claimed its members were told they "will not be going out" on Tuesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was kept in the "dark" about the visit of central teams to assess the COVID-19 situation, the leader of one of the panels claimed the state government is not extending adequate cooperation.


The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- for redress.

The Union Home Ministry said on Monday the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and that the violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.


Apurva Chandra, the leader of one of the two teams sent to the state, claimed its members were told they "will not be going out" on Tuesday.

Chandra, an Additional secretary in the Defence Ministry, said, "We have been deployed by the central government and our order of deployment says the state government is to provide logistic(al) support to us... I have been in touch with the chief secretary and seeking his support since the time I landed here."


"I had also met him yesterday. But today we have been informed that there are some issues so we are not going out today. The chief secretary is likely to visit us and we will again hold a meeting with him," he said.


Chandra said the team had made it clear it would be moving out with state government officers in order to make the visit more productive. "But now it is more than one day and we have only visited NICED (an ICMR facility) and the state secretariat only," he said.


Banerjee had on Monday expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets and sought to know the rationale behind the formation of central teams to visit the states. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to share with her the criteria to be followed by the teams for the assessment of the situation, without which her government "would not be able to move ahead".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres