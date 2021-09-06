Centre, Andhra Pradesh Govt to Discuss Completion of Pending Projects Promised Under AP Reorganisation Act

The Centre will on Monday hold a high-level meeting with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the completion of pending projects listed in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. Sources told News18 that the virtual meeting will take place at 3:30 pm between Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and AP Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Both sides are set to hold a detailed review of the issues concerning various departments, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Civil Aviation, Steel, Water resources between Telangana and Andhra, Defence Research and Development. State government officials say they will focus primarily on 13 pending projects. These include setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district and a crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Kakinada.

The state government is also likely to press for expanding airports in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. Other talking points listed in Monday’s meeting include Polavaram multi-purpose project, establishment of a Petroleum University in Vizag and development of Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor.

State government officials claim that this is the first time in seven years since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh that the central government has decided to expediate developmental projects that have been in limbo owing to political and legal issues.

“During his last trip to New Delhi in June, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested both PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of sanctioning developmental projects in AP that have not been fulfilled even after seven years of bifurcation. The Centre has now promised to support us. We are hopeful of a positive outcome," a state govt official said.

