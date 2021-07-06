‘Centre Brought Great Distress to People’: Mamata Writes to PM Modi Over Fuel Price

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to reduce the taxes charged by the Centre on petrol and diesel “to check the overall inflation” in the country.

Mamata said that petrol prices were hiked 8 times since May, with 6 times being in June alone. She also said the Centre has been constantly increasing the cess component of central tax revenues, which resulted in denying the states their legitimate share.

“I would like to draw your attention to the government of India policy, which has brought great distress among the common people of the country. Shockingly, the retail price of petrol in many states across the county has crossed an unprecedented Rs 100 per litre,” she wrote.

Today, @MamataOfficial wrote to the Hon’ble PM for reducing taxes on #petrol & #diesel.The unprecedented hike in #fuel prices by the Central govt. has caused severe distress to the people of India and it is about time that our PM takes cognizance of such pertinent issues. pic.twitter.com/p2xeRnHmiO — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2021

Banerjee also stated that her government has voluntarily given a rebate to both petrol and diesel “as a token of our empathy for the common people”.

“It is my earnest request that the taxes charged by the Centre on petrol and diesel are substantially reduced to give much-needed relief to people and check the overall inflation trend in the country,” she added.

The TMC has also asked all its MLAs to stage protests on July 10-11 against fuel price hike, said minister Partha Chatterjee.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) told News18 that All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee might lead the protest against fuel price hike.

Earlier on Monday, Abhishek tweeted and questioned the Centre over the issue.

“While people are facing severe economic distress during #COVID19, @narendramodi Ji decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it’s rising again, he passes on the hardship to common man. Disgraceful!” he wrote.

“As fuel prices hit a HISTORIC HIGH, @BJP4India govt. seems to be working very hard towards adding to the woes of the public. Not much has changed from 2020. The same old blame game continues while the demands of the people of India are conveniently ignored!” he added in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

