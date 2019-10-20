Centre Can Bestow Bharat Ratna on Shivakumar Swamiji Instead of Savarkar, Says Siddaramaiah
The 111-year old seer Shivakumar Swamiji earned the fame of 'Walking God' was a philanthropist, educator and humanitarian. His personality and his works were revered worldwide.
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (via Getty Images)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday suggested that instead of Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar, the Central government should bestow the Bharat Ratna on Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji, who passed away in January this year.
The 111-year old seer, earned the fame of 'Walking God' was a philanthropist, educator and humanitarian. His personality and his works were revered worldwide.
"Whatever is the opinion of BJP (regarding Bharat Ratna to Savarkar), but I believe that instead of Savarkar, Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Shivakumar Swamiji,"Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru amid row over his remarks a few days ago that Savarkar was among the accused people in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.
The BJP unit of poll-bound Maharashtra has promised in its election manifesto to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar posthumously, which triggered a nationwide debate.
Siddaramaiah reiterated that Savarkar was one of the accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case. However, it is a different matter that he has been acquitted, the former chief minister added.
"There was no need to give Bharat Ratna to him now. We have been saying that the Bharat Ratna be given to Shivakumar Swamiji. Since he (Savarkar) was Hindutva proponent, we opposed it. Where's the controversy in it?" the Congress leader said.
As chief minister, Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 to bestow the country's highest civilian honour-Bharat Ratna- on Shivakumar Swamiji. However, no decision to this effect was taken by the Centre.
Stating that he himself is a Hindu and never opposed the Hindu ideology, the Congress stalwart said Savarkar, a Hindu Mahasabha leader was a proponent of Hindutva ideology.
Siddaramaiah said his opposition to Savarkar is mainly because he spread communalism through Hindutva. The former chief minister said the BJP was reacting strongly because he spoke the truth.
"What's the reason that people are protesting against me? Primarily because I am on the right side and I have uttered the truth," Siddaramaiah added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Step-over Has Latest Victim as Juventus Star Scores 701st Goal | Watch
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right