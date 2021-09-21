Centre Committed To Maintain Peace In Northeast Region, Says NEDA Convener and Assam CM Sarma

The central government is committed to the peace of the northeast region, and in Nagaland particularly, as per the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said North-East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma during his day-long visit to the Dimapur in Nagaland.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma held a series of meetings with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphu Rio, the party legislators, and members of the opposition-less government in the state. One of the most important meetings that Sarma took part today was with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IN) Chief T Muivah. Sources aware of the developments told News18 that this meeting was “very positive”.

Sources also said that a special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and central government-appointed interlocutor A K Mishra also met Muivah in Chumoukedima.

This Group of NSCN (IN) has had over 80 meetings since August 1997 in a bid to get their 31 demands approved including separate flag & separate constitution.

“In what capacity will the Assam Chief Minister talk to NSCN (IM)? As Chief Minister, can he go and hold talks without taking the Assembly and Cabinet into confidence?" Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah Hit out at the Assam CM.

According to sources, Himanta was sent by the union government in the capacity of the convenor of NEDA and not as the CM of Assam. While departing from Delhi on Monday night after meeting Shah, Himanta had said that he would be going to Nagaland on Tuesday and was being sent in the capacity of NEDA chief.

“The congress party is forgetting their own history- many CM’s of Assam in the past have played an important role in the resolution of conflicts in the region. This is not a new thing! Anyone working for peace and resolution of longstanding conflicts must be appreciated. Those who are against peace may be disturbed as they want to region to be in turmoil,” Nagaland BJP MLA and National Spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said on the congress allegations.

While holding discussions with legislators from the NDA Himanta stressed on the importance of having such a coalition and what it means to carry this forward in the upcoming elections top. It was also communicated that as the head of the government Rio has the right to take the decision which is in the best interest of everyone and his decisions need to be respected.

Sources also say that it was communicated through the leaders of the all-party that the decision to have a United Democratic Alliance Govt in the state, which meant that there was no opposition would prove to be effective in solving the problems of the state and the region. Himanta also conveyed that the central government had given its approval for this opposition-less government.

Others present in today’s meeting included Himanta Biswa Sarma & Nephiu Rio, Nagaland CM, Nagaland BJP state president, Temjen Imna Along President, Deputy CM Y Patton, Mmhonlumo Kikon, BJP MLA, Kaito Sema NDPP MInister, Chingwang Konyak - NDPP President, Imkong IMchen NPF MLA & Chotisuh Sazo NPF MLA

