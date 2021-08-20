Centre Concerned For Women in Taliban's Afghanistan But Does Nothing in India: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took on the Modi government for expressing concern over atrocities on women in Afghanistan and said that the Centre turns a blind eye towards violence against women in India.

“As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before age of 5 years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn’t it happening here?" said Owaisi. He also cited the Hardoi case.

Owaisi was speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Thursday organised to mark the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Referring to China’s purported plans to have a road-link to Iran via Kabul, Owaisi said, “What are you (prime minister) doing to stop this? Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, by means of Quad agreement with America, will not have transportation through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to Kabul. America has done this. And you are busy hugging Trump."

Referring to the Modi government’s statement that India should provide refuge to Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan, Owaisi claimed the government should focus on minorities in India.

Owaisi noted Pakistan had got the “biggest advantage" following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. “Security experts are now saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State), have reached large areas in Afghanistan where there is nothing for 300 km or 400 km, no governance at all. Jaish-e-Muhammad, which indulges in acts of terrorism in the name of the prophet, including those at Parliament, and the hijacking of the aircraft, they are now in Helmand. ISI fully controls the Taliban, remember this. ISI is India’s enemy, and uses Taliban as a puppet," Owaisi was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Earlier this week, Owaisi had criticised the Modi government for not opening dialogue with the Taliban earlier. “India should have had a dialogue. We should have opened some sort of informal or formal talks with the Taliban. We lost time. For the last seven years, the Modi government failed to read what was happening," The News Minute quoted Owaisi as saying on August 16.

