Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Centre Denied Delhi Govt's Proposal to Use Nirbhaya Fund to Install CCTVs in Buses: Arvind Kejriwal

He also denied a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that said Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of 390 crore in Nirbhaya fund.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Denied Delhi Govt's Proposal to Use Nirbhaya Fund to Install CCTVs in Buses: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press. (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: The Centre has rejected a Delhi government proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He also denied a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that said Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of 390 crore in Nirbhaya fund.

"We have not received Rs 390 crore," the chief minister claimed.

"Recently, we have perhaps got around Rs 65 crore for setting up One Stop Centres. We have already set up one centre for rape victims. We are setting up more these centres in districts," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com