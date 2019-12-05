Centre Denied Delhi Govt's Proposal to Use Nirbhaya Fund to Install CCTVs in Buses: Arvind Kejriwal
He also denied a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that said Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of 390 crore in Nirbhaya fund.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press. (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
New Delhi: The Centre has rejected a Delhi government proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
He also denied a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that said Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of 390 crore in Nirbhaya fund.
"We have not received Rs 390 crore," the chief minister claimed.
"Recently, we have perhaps got around Rs 65 crore for setting up One Stop Centres. We have already set up one centre for rape victims. We are setting up more these centres in districts," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details