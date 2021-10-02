CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Centre Disrespecting Majority Sentiment with Closure of Mosques: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted a letter about the instances of harassment against journalists at the hands of authorities in Kashmir. (File photo: PTI)

Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar city, including Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of bias, saying preventing people from offering prayers at mosques and shrines in Kashmir shows the Government of India’s “disrespect" for the sentiments of the majority community. Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar city, including Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, for the past few weeks in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Preventing people from offering prayers & obeisance at mosques & shrines in Kashmir shows GOIs disrespect for sentiments of the majority community. Especially at a time when parks & public spaces are open & countless crowded govt functions held through the day. Reeks of bias (sic)," the PDP president wrote on Twitter.

first published:October 02, 2021, 15:35 IST