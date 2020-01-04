Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Centre Has No Understanding of Country's Economy, It Should Focus on Core Issues, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot also said that even Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has stated that the state of economy in the country was not good and the government has no understanding of the economy.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Has No Understanding of Country's Economy, It Should Focus on Core Issues, Says Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the BJP-led government has "no understanding" of the country's economy and advised it to focus on core issues instead of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day National Tax Conference-2020 here, he said, "The present central government has no understanding about the economy. Prices have been rising in the country because of the policies of the government."

He also said that even Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has stated that the state of economy in the country was not good and the government has no understanding of the economy.

In a newspaper article published on October 14, Sitharaman's husband Prabhakar had taken a swipe at the BJP-led government over its economic vision and asked it to embrace the economic architecture offered by Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Targeting BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a huge rally here on Friday launching an "awareness programme" over the amended Citizenship Act, Gehlot said, "He came here for awareness but for what? The prices of petrol and diesel and onions have been increasing in the country."

He said that securing a majority was not always everything in a democracy and the government also needed to keep in mind the voice of the people.

Addressing the tax practitioners and experts in the conference, he called upon them to work together for bolstering the economy.

"The country has been reeling under the phase of poor economy. Such phases keep coming and going. The efforts of improvement in GDP are imperative in such a situation and tax persons have a key role in it," Gehlot said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram