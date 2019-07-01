Centre Has Right to Advise Mamata Banerjee to Stop Political Killings in Bengal, Says Amit Shah
Shah countered TMC's Derek O'Brien on Bihar, where over 100 children died due to acute encephalitis, saying the Home Ministry does not issue health advisories. He also defended BJP-ruled UP saying there were no political killings in the state since his party came to power.
File photo of Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: The BJP-TMC sparring over violence in West Bengal continued with Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday saying the Centre has a right to advise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "immediately stop" the spate of political killings.
Rejecting TMC's charge of being selective in issuing advisories to West Bengal while ignoring Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Shah said the advisory to the TMC-ruled state was not for local law and order situation but for political killings.
He countered TMC's Derek O'Brien on Bihar, where over 100 children died due to acute encephalitis, saying the Home Ministry does not issue health advisories.
Shah also defended BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh saying there were no political killings in the state since his party came to power.
He said it is Banerjee's "constitutional responsibility" to stop the political killings in West Bengal as these are not good for a healthy democracy and he has a right to advise the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM.
"Derek O' Brien is a respected member who has a regret against my department that it issued two advisories in one week for West Bengal. He asked me why an advisory was not issued for Bihar even though several children died," Shah said, adding that Home Ministry issues advisories related to internal security and not for health reasons.
O' Brien retorted that he had sought to know why an advisory was not issued to Uttar Pradesh by the Home Ministry.
To this, Shah said the Home Ministry had not issued an advisory to West Bengal over any law and order problem but for the killing of political party workers as it is a serious threat to democracy.
"Instead of raising this issue in Parliament, I would appeal to Mamata Banerjee to restore peace in the state as it is her constitutional responsibility. She should do it immediately and I have a right to advise her. These political killings are not good for a healthy democracy. They should be stopped immediately," Shah, who is the BJP chief, said.
He made the remarks while replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six months.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s