Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Centre Has Right to Advise Mamata Banerjee to Stop Political Killings in Bengal, Says Amit Shah

Shah countered TMC's Derek O'Brien on Bihar, where over 100 children died due to acute encephalitis, saying the Home Ministry does not issue health advisories. He also defended BJP-ruled UP saying there were no political killings in the state since his party came to power.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Has Right to Advise Mamata Banerjee to Stop Political Killings in Bengal, Says Amit Shah
File photo of Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

New Delhi: The BJP-TMC sparring over violence in West Bengal continued with Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday saying the Centre has a right to advise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "immediately stop" the spate of political killings.

Rejecting TMC's charge of being selective in issuing advisories to West Bengal while ignoring Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Shah said the advisory to the TMC-ruled state was not for local law and order situation but for political killings.

He countered TMC's Derek O'Brien on Bihar, where over 100 children died due to acute encephalitis, saying the Home Ministry does not issue health advisories.

Shah also defended BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh saying there were no political killings in the state since his party came to power.

He said it is Banerjee's "constitutional responsibility" to stop the political killings in West Bengal as these are not good for a healthy democracy and he has a right to advise the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM.

"Derek O' Brien is a respected member who has a regret against my department that it issued two advisories in one week for West Bengal. He asked me why an advisory was not issued for Bihar even though several children died," Shah said, adding that Home Ministry issues advisories related to internal security and not for health reasons.

O' Brien retorted that he had sought to know why an advisory was not issued to Uttar Pradesh by the Home Ministry.

To this, Shah said the Home Ministry had not issued an advisory to West Bengal over any law and order problem but for the killing of political party workers as it is a serious threat to democracy.

"Instead of raising this issue in Parliament, I would appeal to Mamata Banerjee to restore peace in the state as it is her constitutional responsibility. She should do it immediately and I have a right to advise her. These political killings are not good for a healthy democracy. They should be stopped immediately," Shah, who is the BJP chief, said.

He made the remarks while replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six months.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram