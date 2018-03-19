English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre not Concerned About Serious Issues like Employment, Education: Mevani
The 36-year-old independent MLA, who shot to prominence after the Dalit flogging incident in Gujarat's Una last year, made the remarks during a Dalit Labour Rights rally.
File Image of Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani. (Credits: Twitter @jigneshmevani80)
Jind, Haryana: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday alleged that the Centre was not concerned about serious issues of unemployment, education and health, as he claimed that the "anti-people policies" of the Narendra Modi government have hit trade and industry in the country.
The 36-year-old independent MLA, who shot to prominence after the Dalit flogging incident in Gujarat's Una last year, made the remarks during a Dalit Labour Rights rally.
"According to the promise Prime Minister Modi had made, he should have provided eight crore jobs by now, but he could not provide even eight lakh jobs," Mevani said, adding trade and industry in the country were badly hit.
He said dalits, farmers, labourers, employees were suffering because of the "anti-people policies" of the government', which he alleged was busy "misleading" people in the name of "gau, gau-mutra and Geeta" (cow, cow's urine and [Hindu epic] Geeta.
Mevani said the government was not concerned about serious issues of unemployment, education and health and also alleged a rise in atrocities against the Dalits in BJP-ruled states including Haryana.
"The BJP has failed on all fronts. People are getting disenchanted from it. The youth in Haryana will 'puncture' the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government," he claimed.
Also Watch
The 36-year-old independent MLA, who shot to prominence after the Dalit flogging incident in Gujarat's Una last year, made the remarks during a Dalit Labour Rights rally.
"According to the promise Prime Minister Modi had made, he should have provided eight crore jobs by now, but he could not provide even eight lakh jobs," Mevani said, adding trade and industry in the country were badly hit.
He said dalits, farmers, labourers, employees were suffering because of the "anti-people policies" of the government', which he alleged was busy "misleading" people in the name of "gau, gau-mutra and Geeta" (cow, cow's urine and [Hindu epic] Geeta.
Mevani said the government was not concerned about serious issues of unemployment, education and health and also alleged a rise in atrocities against the Dalits in BJP-ruled states including Haryana.
"The BJP has failed on all fronts. People are getting disenchanted from it. The youth in Haryana will 'puncture' the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government," he claimed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- I Have Been Practising These Shots, Says Dinesh Karthik
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21