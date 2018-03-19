Centre not Concerned About Serious Issues like Employment, Education: Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday alleged that the Centre was not concerned about serious issues of unemployment, education and health, as he claimed that the "anti-people policies" of the Narendra Modi government have hit trade and industry in the country.The 36-year-old independent MLA, who shot to prominence after the Dalit flogging incident in Gujarat's Una last year, made the remarks during a Dalit Labour Rights rally."According to the promise Prime Minister Modi had made, he should have provided eight crore jobs by now, but he could not provide even eight lakh jobs," Mevani said, adding trade and industry in the country were badly hit.He said dalits, farmers, labourers, employees were suffering because of the "anti-people policies" of the government', which he alleged was busy "misleading" people in the name of "gau, gau-mutra and Geeta" (cow, cow's urine and [Hindu epic] Geeta.Mevani said the government was not concerned about serious issues of unemployment, education and health and also alleged a rise in atrocities against the Dalits in BJP-ruled states including Haryana."The BJP has failed on all fronts. People are getting disenchanted from it. The youth in Haryana will 'puncture' the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government," he claimed.