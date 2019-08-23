Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Objects to Jagan Govt's Use of PM Modi & Amit Shah's Names in Polavaram Reverse Tendering Issue

In a major setback for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, the high court on Thursday had stayed the reverse tendering process, initiated by the state government, for the Polavaram hydroelectric project and the dam head works.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 23, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
Centre Objects to Jagan Govt's Use of PM Modi & Amit Shah's Names in Polavaram Reverse Tendering Issue
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The central government on Friday warned Andhra Pradesh govt against using Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's names in Polavaram reverse tendering issue.

Reacting to YSR Congress Party’s MP Vijaya Sai Reddy’s comments, Union Minister for Jalshakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, “In our federal system, no one can have the blessings of others. Centre and state have to work individually. We have already asked for a report on reverse tendering from Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). After receiving the report, Centre will take further decision on the issue”.

In a major setback for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, the high court on Thursday had stayed the reverse tendering process, initiated by the state government, for the Polavaram hydroelectric project and the dam head works. High court also suspended the state Power Generation Corporation (Genco)’s pre-closure orders to Navayuga Engineering Company for a hydroelectric power station that is part of the Polavaram project.

Following high court’s order, YSRCP's Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy claimed that his govt had the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Polvaram reverse tendering issue.

State BJP leaders objected to Vijaya Sai Reddy's comments and complained to BJP high command. Following their complaint, Reddy and YSRCP chief secretary Ajay Kallam met PMO officials where they reportedly gave an explanation regarding their comments.

After this meeting, Shekhawat said, “Even though state govt has the responsibility of construction of Polvaram national project, things may not go as they like. State govt must inform centre about every decision they take for this project”.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
