Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Centre Passing Bills in Parliament with 'Zero Scrutiny': Derek O' Brien Slams Modi Govt

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its 'brute majority' in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the 'faulty RTI Bill'.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Passing Bills in Parliament with 'Zero Scrutiny': Derek O' Brien Slams Modi Govt
TMC's Derek O'Brien speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
Loading...

New Delhi: The TMC on Wednesday charged that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny" and said a united Opposition cannot be "steamrolled".

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill".

"Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament," he tweeted.

He had earlier on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to bulldoze the opposition.

"Will not be surprised if Govt lists RTI Bill for passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Be assured, we will do what it takes to preserve

Parliamentary democracy. 14 Bills already passed with ZERO scrutiny by Parliament committees. Constructive Opposition can't be steamrolled.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are listed for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill amending the Right To Information Act, amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a "toothless tiger".

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram