Centre Passing Bills in Parliament with 'Zero Scrutiny': Derek O' Brien Slams Modi Govt
TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its 'brute majority' in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the 'faulty RTI Bill'.
TMC's Derek O'Brien speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: The TMC on Wednesday charged that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny" and said a united Opposition cannot be "steamrolled".
TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill".
"Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament," he tweeted.
He had earlier on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to bulldoze the opposition.
"Will not be surprised if Govt lists RTI Bill for passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Be assured, we will do what it takes to preserve
Parliamentary democracy. 14 Bills already passed with ZERO scrutiny by Parliament committees. Constructive Opposition can't be steamrolled.
The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are listed for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill amending the Right To Information Act, amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a "toothless tiger".
The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners
