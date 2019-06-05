Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Reaches Out to Congress for Cooperation in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi conveyed his best wishes to the senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and sought his party's cooperation in the upcoming Parliament session.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Centre Reaches Out to Congress for Cooperation in Parliament
Cong leaders (L-R) Vivek Tankha, Randeep Surjewala, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and others leave after a meeting with CVC in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The government reached out to the opposition Congress on Wednesday and sought the party's cooperation in the upcoming session of Parliament, starting June 17.

According to sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry -- Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan -- met Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence here.

The ministers conveyed their best wishes to the senior Congress leader on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and sought his party's cooperation in the upcoming Parliament session.

The government has convened an all-party meeting in Parliament on June 16, ahead of the Lok Sabha session, where it will seek the cooperation of all the political parties in ensuring a smooth session, the sources pointed out.

The Lok Sabha will commence from June 17. After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Speaker will be elected on June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20. ​

