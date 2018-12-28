English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Ready to Hold Assembly Polls in J&K, Says Rajnath Singh; Omar Welcomes Move
The Central government would take no wrong or immoral action in the state, Singh asserted, saying it is ready for assembly polls but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
New Delhi: More than a month after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the J&K Assembly, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Centre is ready to hold fresh Assembly elections there. The state is currently under the President's Rule.
Rajnath Singh also rejected claims by some opposition parties that the BJP was propping up a regional party to form government there. He was replying to a discussion on the resolution on a presidential proclamation about imposition of President's Rule in the state.
The resolution was adopted by a voice vote. If the BJP wanted to indulge in horse-trading to form government, then it would have done so during the six-month Governor's Rule, he said.
The Home Minister also said the then Governor NN Vohra had sent a report in June after speaking to leaders of all major parties that none of them had expressed any intention to form a government.
The Central government would take no wrong or immoral action in the state, Singh asserted, saying it is ready for assembly polls but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission.
"We are totally committed to democratic process," he said.
Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed Rajnath Singh's statement.
"An important assurance on the floor of the house in the Lok Sabha. This should put to rest the motivated speculation that elections in the state will happen only after the general elections," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
"An important assurance on the floor of the house in the Lok Sabha. This should put to rest the motivated speculation that elections in the state will happen only after the general elections," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
