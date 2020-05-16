POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Centre, State Govt Failed to Deal With Crisis of Migrant Workers, Says Congress Leader Chavan

File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also expressed his disappointment over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Share this:

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states.


The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.


If the economy needs to be brought back on track, the government has to increase people's spending capacity, but unfortunately, in the package, there was little emphasis on spending, he said in an online press conference.


Speaking about the exodus of migrant labourers from the state, Chavan said, "I think both the Centre and the state government have made a big mistake by treating migrants this way. It was our human responsibility to send them back to their states and we have failed it completely."


Money should have been spent in making arrangements for these migrants to be sent home, he added.


Since the country was receiving aid from global financial institutions, these funds should be spent on strengthening the health sector, the senior Congress leader said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading