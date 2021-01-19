Centre to Celebrate Netaji’s Birth Anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23

The Narendra Modi government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Azad Hind Fauj leader, freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, as ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23 every year.

The Union Ministry of Culture issued the notification announcing that Bose’s legacy will be celebrated across the world. “…Where the people of India remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution in the making of this great nation on his 125th birth anniversary. And where the government of India has decided to celebrate his jayanti from January 2021, to be able to celebrate his legacy worldwide. It is in accordance with that and to honour his valour and spirit that the government of India has decided, on his 125th birth anniversary, to celebrate his birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas every year on 23rd January.”

This is to inspire the youth of the country and educate them about his legacy. “With this diwas, the youth will take inspiration from his life. It will instill patriotism and bravery in them.”

on January 8, 2021, a high-level committee was formed with PM Narendra Modi as the chairman to decide on the 125th birth anniversary of Bose. Other members were Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, freedom fighters, members of Bose's family, actress Kajol and other researchers and academics.

In the past PM Modi highlighted the importance of having a museum dedicated to Subhas Chandra Bose. It was inaugurated celebrating his 123rd birth anniversary at the Red Fort. The Modi government also demanded that the files related to Netaji be made public. In his 2019 Mann Ki Baat address he spoke on fulfilling this demand.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a ‘padayatra’ on the occasion of the Jayanti.