Centre Withdraws Security Cover for Mukul Roy's Son Subhranshu, Turncoat Also Likely to Lose Protection

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has withdrawn the security cover for Mukul Roy’s son Subhranshu Roy and indications are that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which protects Mukul Roy, could also follow suit.

Officials said the final MHA order for Mukul Roy is awaited. “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will decide. It is not between the para-military force and the protectee. We are waiting for the MHA order, " a CRPF official told news18.

Roy was provided central security cover after he crossed over from TMC to BJP in 2017. His security was upgraded to Z-category just before the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. His threat assessment, as per officials, showed a possibility of attack from the TMC ahead of elections.

The MHA officials said now that Roy has gone back to TMC that threat has gone down. Another reason why orders could be issued soon to withdraw the central security cover provided to him.

Roy has written to the MHA and requested that his central security be withdrawn. He told media persons in Kolkata on Saturday that he has already “relieved the CRPF personnel from his security." But CRPF HQ said the personnel continue to be on duty.

The CISF, which provided Y-category security to Roy’s son Subhransghu, withdrew its personnel on Saturday. The officials said it was as per the rulebook. “The yellow book which details the VIP security cover protocol is very clear. If a protectee does not want security, he can’t be provided protection," an official said.

Eight CISF personnel – five armed static guard and three personal security officers, one in each shift — protected Subhranshu.

Thirty-three CRPF personnel, including 12 armed escorts, have been assigned to protect Mukul Roy.

The West Bengal government provided security to both Subhrangshu and Mukul Roy soon after they returned to the ruling Trinamool congress.

A total of 77 BJP MLAs were provided central para-military cover by the MHA after the recently concluded state polls. The cover was given after BJP alleged its workers and leaders were facing post-poll violence from the TMC.

Amid speculations that many of these BJP MLAs could join TMC, indications are that central para-military forces — CRPF and CISF — could receive orders soon to withdraw security cover that is being provided to many of these legislators.

