Centre's 'Abrupt' Lockdown Exit Plan Behind Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Says Adhir Ranjan

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday blamed the Centre's "abrupt and unprofessional" lockdown exit strategy for the spike in coronavirus numbers across the country.

Chowdhury also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come down from the "virtual to actual India" to have a feel of the crisis.

His comments came on a day the country's COVID-19 tally crossed the three-lakh mark with over 10,000 new virus cases.

"Like imposition of lock down, exiting strategy was also taken in an abrupt and unprofessional manner, fraught with danger. Thus resulting into the alarming spike of Corona infection in the country, heading towards catching the 1st rank in the world. @narendramodi Ji should come down from virtual to actual India," Chowdhury tweeted.

With over three lakh cases, India is the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia.

While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over eight lakh. Over five lakh cases have been detected in Brazil so far.