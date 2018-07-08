English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Centre's Advice to L-G 'Misleading', Aimed at Subverting Rule of Law: AAP
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had advised LG Anil Baijal not to take a final view on the matters related to the services as the apex court's decision on the issue was still pending.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the Centre's advice to Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the issue of services -- transfers and postings of bureaucrats -- was "highly misleading" and aimed at delaying the Supreme Court's verdict on power tussle between the two constitutional functionaries.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had advised LG Anil Baijal not to take a final view on the matters related to the services as the apex court's decision on the issue was still pending.
Countering the MHA's stand, the AAP, however, issued a statement saying that the Centre and the LG are "trying to delay the smooth functioning of the elected government" in Delhi.
The party also said the MHA's views on the landmark ruling was aimed at subverting the rule of law.
"The MHA views on the landmark five-judge Constitution Bench judgement of the Supreme Court of India are highly misleading and are aimed at subverting the rule of law.
"The MHA advice to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi which, the ministry said, is based on the Union Law Ministry's advice, is a clear attempt to spread deliberate misinformation with the intention of delaying implementation of the landmark Supreme Court verdict," the party said in its statement.
It claimed the MHA was now trying to divert attention from the issue.
While the party claimed that the apex court has "reversed" the May 21, 2015 notification by which the MHA was made the authority for transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi, the Centre has taken the stand that matter of services was still pending in the Supreme Court.
The apex court in its July 4 judgement had ruled that the LG has no independent power to take decisions and is bound by the elected government's advice.
The court had said barring the three issues of public order, police and land, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.
The judgement, however, made it clear that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state under the constitutional scheme.
Also Watch
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had advised LG Anil Baijal not to take a final view on the matters related to the services as the apex court's decision on the issue was still pending.
Countering the MHA's stand, the AAP, however, issued a statement saying that the Centre and the LG are "trying to delay the smooth functioning of the elected government" in Delhi.
The party also said the MHA's views on the landmark ruling was aimed at subverting the rule of law.
"The MHA views on the landmark five-judge Constitution Bench judgement of the Supreme Court of India are highly misleading and are aimed at subverting the rule of law.
"The MHA advice to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi which, the ministry said, is based on the Union Law Ministry's advice, is a clear attempt to spread deliberate misinformation with the intention of delaying implementation of the landmark Supreme Court verdict," the party said in its statement.
It claimed the MHA was now trying to divert attention from the issue.
While the party claimed that the apex court has "reversed" the May 21, 2015 notification by which the MHA was made the authority for transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi, the Centre has taken the stand that matter of services was still pending in the Supreme Court.
The apex court in its July 4 judgement had ruled that the LG has no independent power to take decisions and is bound by the elected government's advice.
The court had said barring the three issues of public order, police and land, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.
The judgement, however, made it clear that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state under the constitutional scheme.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Madrid Says Luka Modric as Rumors of Juventus Move Pick up Pace
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield