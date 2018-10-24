English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre's CBI Move Shows It's Not Serious About Mallya, Rafale Cases: Mayawati
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mayawati alleged that the Centre’s intrusion in the internal matters of CBI has been going on for some time and is extremely worrying as “such incidents bring down the credibility of the country’s premier investigation agency.”
Mayawati addresses the media on Wednesday.
Lucknow: Taking a jibe at the central government, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the prevailing tension within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a result of excessive government interference, and a matter of great concern.
“The matter has now reached the apex court which is good because now the role of Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC) will also be probed,” she said.
Slamming the central government, Mayawati said the prevalent tension in the CBI is the result of "communal, casteist and hateful policies" of the central government and many government institutions in the country are facing a crisis because of it.
Questioning government inaction, Mayawati said, “People now know that the BJP is not serious at all about cases like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and the Rafale issue as no serious investigations have been undertaken.”
She also accused the BJP government of misusing government machinery for political agenda.
