Congress leaders and workers were brought to blows at a workers’ conference in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur on Sunday, after the party’s ex-district president Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from the podium and prevented from speaking on Minister TS Singh Deo.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. When Pawan Agrawal began speaking about Deo, Iftikhar Hasan, district president of the Congress Minority Cell, jumped on the stage and snatched the microphone from him, pushing him away. Following that, dozens of party workers and leaders jumped on the stage and began fighting.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Local Congress leaders & workers enter into a brawl at party workers conference in Jashpur after party's ex-dist pres Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from podium & stopped from speaking. He had started speaking on Min TS Singh Deo when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/7joKTUlYgE— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Later, Pawan Agarwal said that TS Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel collaborated to restore the Congress to power in the state, and that Baghel should now vacate his seat to make way for Deo.

“TS Singh Deo waited for 2.5 years (to become CM) and now Bhupesh Baghel must vacate his seat. When there was no Congress govt here, Deo and Baghel worked together. It is due to them that Congress government came to power. When I was saying this, people of Kunkuri MLA attacked me," Agarwal said, according to news agency ANI.

Tensions have been building in Chhattisgarh Congress since TS Singh Deo reportedly sought a change of guard, citing an agreement under which he was supposed to take over as chief minister after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in office.

To resolve the issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met separately with both Bhupesh Baghel and Singh Deo in Delhi last month.

Meanwhile, Ravi Sharma, the district president of the Youth Congress, stated that the Congress is a big family and that such small things happen all the time, India Today reported. If there was indiscipline at the event, he said, action would be taken.

