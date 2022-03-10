Chabbewal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Dr. Raj Kumar from INC leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Chabbewal seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Davinder Kumar (SBMO), Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD), Harminder Singh (AAP), Dr Dilbag Rai (BJP), Dr. Raj Kumar (INC), Sodhi Ram (LIP), Gurnam Singh (BRDCP), Davinder Singh (IND), Budh Dayal (IND), Rashpal Singh Raju (IND), Raman Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.19%, which is -3.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Raj Kumar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chabbewal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.44 Chabbewal (चब्बेवाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Chabbewal is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 45.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 161535 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 77,383 were male and 84,147 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chabbewal in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,927 eligible electors, of which 81,525 were male,74,616 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,706 eligible electors, of which 72,088 were male, 66,618 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chabbewal in 2017 was 826. In 2012, there were 562 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Dr Raj Kumar of INC won in this seat defeating Sohan Singh Thandal of SAD by a margin of 29,261 which was 25.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sohan Singh Thandal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Raj Kumar of INC by a margin of 6,246 votes which was 5.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 42.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 44 Chabbewal Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Chabbewal are: Davinder Kumar (SBMO), Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD), Harminder Singh (AAP), Dr Dilbag Rai (BJP), Dr. Raj Kumar (INC), Sodhi Ram (LIP), Gurnam Singh (BRDCP), Davinder Singh (IND), Budh Dayal (IND), Rashpal Singh Raju (IND), Raman Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.25%, while it was 76.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chabbewal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.44 Chabbewal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 203. In 2012, there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.44 Chabbewal comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: KCs Kot Fatuhi, Sarhala Kalan, Rampur, Bahowal of Garhshankar Tehsil; KCs Chabbewal, Ahrana Kalan and Attowal of Hoshiarpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Chabbewal constituency, which are: Hoshiarpur, Garhshankar, Banga, Phagwara, Adampur, Sham Chaurasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Chabbewal is approximately 552 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chabbewal is: 31°23’05.6"N 75°54’47.2"E.

