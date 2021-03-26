Chabua Candidate List: Key Contests in Chabua Assembly Constituency of Assam

Chabua Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Chabua seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Binod Hazarika of BJP won from this seat beating Raju Sahu of INC by a margin of 30,754 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Raju Sahu of INC won from this this constituency defeating Binod Hazarika of BJP by a margin of 11,108 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Chabua Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chabua constituency are: Ponakan Barua of AGP, Ajay Phukan of CONG, Rafel Kujur of AJP