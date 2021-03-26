politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Chabua Candidate List: Key Contests in Chabua Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Chabua Candidate List: Key Contests in Chabua Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chabua constituency are: Ponakan Barua of AGP, Ajay Phukan of CONG, Rafel Kujur of AJP

Chabua Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Chabua seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Binod Hazarika of BJP won from this seat beating Raju Sahu of INC by a margin of 30,754 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Raju Sahu of INC won from this this constituency defeating Binod Hazarika of BJP by a margin of 11,108 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Chabua Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chabua constituency are: Ponakan Barua of AGP, Ajay Phukan of CONG, Rafel Kujur of AJP

Tags
first published:March 26, 2021, 15:46 IST