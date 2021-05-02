Chabua Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chabua Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

121. Chabua (छाबुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Chabua is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,742 eligible electors, of which 82,136 were male, 83,604 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chabua in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,35,872 eligible electors, of which 69,112 were male, 66,760 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,976 eligible electors, of which 67,494 were male, 65,482 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chabua in 2016 was 167. In 2011, there were 91.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Binod Hazarika of BJP won in this seat by defeating Raju Sahu of INC by a margin of 30,754 votes which was 26.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Raju Sahu of INC won in this seat defeating Binod Hazarika of BJP by a margin of 11,108 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 121. Chabua Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Chabua are: Ajoy Phukan (INC), Ponakan Baruah (AGP), Ananta Hazarika (LJP), Prakash Tanti (RLSP), Priyanka Neog (IND), Bhaben Baruah (IND), Lawrance Nag (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.42%, while it was 72.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 121. Chabua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 189. In 2011 there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

121. Chabua constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Chabua thana and Ghorbondi (part) mouza in Tinsukia thana (part) in Dibrugarh sub-division; and Rangagora, Ghorbondi (part) and Bogdung (part) mouzas in Tinsukia thana (part) in Tinsukia sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Chabua is 212 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chabua is: 27°37’06.2"N 95°21’31.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chabua results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here