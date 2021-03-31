Chadayamangalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Chadayamangalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chadayamangalam Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chadayamangalam seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mullakkara Retnakaran of CPI won from this seat beating M.M. Hassan of INC by a margin of 21,928 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mullakkara Ratnakaran of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Shahida Kamal of INC by a margin of 23,624 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Chadayamangalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chadayamangalam constituency are: J. ChCONGhu Rani of CPI, M. M. Naseer of CONG, Vishnu Pattathanam of BJP