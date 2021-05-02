Chadayamangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chadayamangalam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

122. Chadayamangalam (चदयामंगलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chadayamangalam is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,00,900 eligible electors, of which 94,576 were male, 1,06,322 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chadayamangalam in 2021 is 1124.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,733 eligible electors, of which 92,001 were male, 1,04,732 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,610 eligible electors, of which 82,385 were male, 95,225 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chadayamangalam in 2016 was 920. In 2011, there were 589.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Mullakkara Retnakaran of CPI won in this seat by defeating M.M. Hassan of INC by a margin of 21,928 votes which was 15.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mullakkara Ratnakaran of CPI won in this seat defeating Shahida Kamal of INC by a margin of 23,624 votes which was 18.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 55.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 122. Chadayamangalam Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chadayamangalam are: J Chinchurani (CPI), M M Naseer (INC), Lalu (BSP), Vishnu Pattathanam (BJP), Archana Prajith (WPOI), Ratheesh Kadakkal (ADHRMP), Sharafath Mallam (SDPOI), Shibu K Chadayamangalam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.79%, while it was 71.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 122. Chadayamangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 170. In 2011 there were 165 polling stations.

EXTENT:

122. Chadayamangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Alayamon Panchayat in Pathanapuram Taluk and Chadayamangalam, Chithara, Elamad, Ittiva, Kadakkal, Nilamel and Velinalloor Panchayats in Kottarakkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Chadayamangalam is 325 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chadayamangalam is: 8°51’20.2"N 76°55’01.6"E.

