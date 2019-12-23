Chaibasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

52. Chaibasa (चाईबासा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum (पश्चिमी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Chaibasa is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,06,857 eligible electors, of which 1,02,031 were male, 1,04,820 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chaibasa, there are 3182 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1617 are male, 1564 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1345 voters in the 80+ age category and 3830 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chaibasa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TMC -- -- Turam Biruly JMM -- -- Deepak Birua BSP -- -- Mewalal Honhaga SUCOI(C) -- -- Nitin Roshan Ekka BAS -- -- Budhan Bari APOI -- -- Manki Sawaiyan IND -- -- Pushpa Sinku IND -- -- Bace Buriuly IND -- -- Mangal Singh Sundi JVMP -- -- Chandmani Balmuchu BJP -- -- J. B. Tubid AAP -- -- Pushpa Sawaiyan JD(U) -- -- Bimal Kumar Sumbrui

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,94,165 eligible electors, of which 97,112 were male, 97,053 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,56,988.

Chaibasa has an elector sex ratio of 1027.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Deepak Birua of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 34715 votes which was 24.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 48.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7,548 votes which was 7.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 29.4% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 52. Chaibasa Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.09%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.76%, while it was 65.6% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 284 polling stations in 52. Chaibasa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 209.

Extent: 52. Chaibasa constituency comprises of the following areas of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Chaibasa Sadar and Jhinkpani police stations and Chaibasa Mufassil police station (excluding Gram Panchayats . Bhoya, Keadchalam, Domra-Parnia, Loia, Thakuragutu, Dopai­Gamhariya, Sarda, Matkamharu Khunrpani, Chiru and Raiabasa) in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chaibasa is: 22.4485 85.7184.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chaibasa results.

