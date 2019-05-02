Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Chaiwala Has Gone Back on His Promises': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At PM Modi

The SP leader also claimed that the Adityanath government in the state was pursuing a 'thoko (violent) policy' and insulting the police force.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
'Chaiwala Has Gone Back on His Promises': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At PM Modi
File photo of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Kaushambi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "chaiwala" has betrayed people by going back on his promises.

He also hit out at the "thoko (violent) policy" of the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Adityanath.

Addressing an election meeting for SP-BSP alliance candidates from Kaushambi and Pratapgarh here, the SP chief said, "The 'chaiwala' (tea seller) has gone back on the promises... they have been exposed... chaiwala has this time come as 'chowkidar' (watchman)."

Modi has often referred to himself as a 'chaiwala' and 'chowkidar'.

In a dig at the Adityanath government, Yadav said those pursuing 'thoko policy' were insulting the police force of the state.

He had earlier alleged that police officers of the state were following the 'thoko neeti' (encounter policy) of the chief minister to avoid getting transferred.

Talking about the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the former chief minister said there is a wave in favour of the alliance.

"Public is the real king in a democracy. There is a wave in favour of the alliance," he said.

"BJP supporters want to drag us down by hook or crook... we want that all castes get proper representation, only then social right and honour can be established," Yadav asserted.

The SP leader urged the people to vote for the SP-BSP alliance as he said this single act can "teach a lesson" to the wrongdoers.

"By pressing button for the alliance candidates, the 'chowkidar' and 'thokidars' will be removed," he said.

Yadav added that the alliance was fighting for farmers, youths, Dalits, backwards and minorities.
