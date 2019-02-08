Chaiwala is Rafale Wala Now: Mamata Reacts to PM Modi's Jibe on Chit Fund Scam

The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee escalated further on Friday when Banerjee hit out at the PM saying that ‘chaiwala has become Rafale wala'.Earlier, PM Modi had warned the TMC chief that no one would be spared in chit fund scams.Hinting at Banerjee, PM Modi said that it was for the first time in the history of India that a chief minister sat on a dharna to protect the ‘looters’. “Why are you so scared, Didi? This chowkidar will not spare those involved in Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley chit fund scams,” he said at a rally in Jalpaiguri.He accused the West Bengal government of shielding the corrupt people. “Kolkata has become a platform for all corrupt people. Modi will not let them succeed in their corrupt practices,” he said at the rally.“Earlier, he was ‘chaiwala’ and now he became ‘Rafale wala’. Is he become the Big Boss of the country? He is scared because he knows that his expiry date is over as 24 political parties are working together to oust BJP,” Banerjee said in response to PM Modi’s statement.The Prime Minister also took a swipe at Banerjee for her ‘silence’ on Triple Talaq issue.Banerjee further attacked PM Modi called him the ‘most corrupt person’ and accused him of targeting institutions like the RBI and CBI.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.