Chakdaha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chakdaha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

91. Chakdaha (चकदाहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chakdaha is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,723 eligible electors, of which 1,24,956 were male, 1,19,766 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chakdaha in 2021 is 958.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,765 eligible electors, of which 1,15,990 were male, 1,07,775 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,078 eligible electors, of which 1,00,835 were male, 91,483 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chakdaha in 2016 was 976. In 2011, there were 768.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kar Ratna Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Biswanath Gupta of CPIM by a margin of 23,653 votes which was 12.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.63% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Naresh Chandra Chaki of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswanath Gupta of CPIM by a margin of 14,099 votes which was 8.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 91. Chakdaha Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chakdaha are: Arun Majumdar (BSP), Narayan Das Gupta (CPIM), Bankim Chandra Ghosh (BJP), Subhankar Singha (Jishu) (TMC), Bidhan Ghosh (BNARP), Ashoke Kumar Das (IND), Tapan Biswas (IND), Bhowmick Koushik (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.93%, while it was 90.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 91. Chakdaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

91. Chakdaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Chanduria-I, Dubra, Ghetugachhi, Rautari, Silinda-I, Silinda-II, Tatla-I and Tatla-II GPs of CDB Chakdaha and 2. Chakdaha Municipality. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Chakdaha is 160 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chakdaha is: 23°03’50.0"N 88°33’30.6"E.

