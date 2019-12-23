Chakradharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

56. Chakradharpur (चक्रधरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum (पश्चिमी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Chakradharpur is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,81,446 eligible electors, of which 90,680 were male, 90,763 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chakradharpur, there are 3107 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1656 are male, 1449 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1030 voters in the 80+ age category and 2963 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chakradharpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Bikash Singh Purty JVMP -- -- Shashibhusan Samad IND -- -- Pushpa Munda IND -- -- Birsingh Jamuda AJSU -- -- Ramlal Munda BJP -- -- Laxman Giluwa Janata Party -- -- Selay Munda IND -- -- Marshal Soy JMM -- -- Sukhram Oraon APOI -- -- Champai Boipai JPA -- -- Sukhdeo Hembrom IND -- -- Nandu Barla

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,71,874 eligible electors, of which 86,587 were male, 85,287 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,46,002.

Chakradharpur has an elector sex ratio of 1000.92.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Shashibhushan Samad of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26448 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 52.37% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 290 votes which was 0.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.14% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 56. Chakradharpur Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.61%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.54%, while it was 65.69% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 236 polling stations in 56. Chakradharpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 210.

Extent: 56. Chakradharpur constituency comprises of the following areas of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Chakradharpur police station ( excluding Gram Panchayats Beralumin, Jojoda, Serengda, Orenga, Jhilrua, Goilkera, Kuira, Kadamdiha, Dalaikela, Sonua- J orapokhar, Porahat, Sogoisai, Gudri jarakel, Asanraliya, Dalki-Gobindpur, Bhalurangi, Harimara, Tunian-Gajpur, Bandu, Poronger, Koloeda, Kulda, Bari, Lonjo, Bera Kayarn, Mamail, Piring, Komrora, Komrora-Dariyo, Dura j ante and Banskata) in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chakradharpur is: 22.6432 85.3962.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chakradharpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.