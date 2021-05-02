Chakulia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chakulia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

31. Chakulia (चाकुलिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj Districts). Chakulia is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,235 eligible electors, of which 1,20,073 were male, 1,13,160 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chakulia in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,084 eligible electors, of which 1,04,219 were male, 95,864 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,010 eligible electors, of which 86,314 were male, 80,699 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chakulia in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 21.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ali Imran Ramz of AIFB won in this seat by defeating Ashim Kumar Mridha of BJP by a margin of 27,529 votes which was 18.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 42.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ali Imran Ramz of AIFB won in this seat defeating Serajul Islam of INC by a margin of 20,413 votes which was 16.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 52.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 31. Chakulia Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chakulia are: Ali Imran Ramz (AIFB), Azad Minhajul Arfin (TMC), Goutam Paul (BSP), Sachin Prasad (BJP), Kamkshya Sarkar (JDU), Mazhar Imam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.31%, while it was 74.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 31. Chakulia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 216. In 2011 there were 201 polling stations.

EXTENT:

31. Chakulia constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Goalpokhar-II 2. Bazargaon-I and Bazargaon-II GPs of CDB Karandighi. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Chakulia is 339 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chakulia is: 25°58’54.8"N 87°55’30.7"E.

