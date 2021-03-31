politics

Chalakkudy Candidate List: Key Contests in Chalakkudy Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Chalakkudy Candidate List: Key Contests in Chalakkudy Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chalakudy constituency are: Dennis Antony of KC(M), T. J. Saneesh Kumar Joseph of CONG, Unnikrishnan of BDJS

Chalakkudy Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chalakkudy seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections B. D. Devassy of CPM won from this seat beating T. U. Radhakrishnan of INC by a margin of 26,648 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Devassy.B.D. of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Benny.K.T. of INC by a margin of 2,549 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chalakkudy Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 14:45 IST