Chalakkudy Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chalakkudy Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

72. Chalakkudy (चलाकुडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chalakkudy is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,767 eligible electors, of which 93,179 were male, 99,586 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chalakkudy in 2021 is 1069.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,675 eligible electors, of which 91,835 were male, 98,840 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,679 eligible electors, of which 83,589 were male, 89,090 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chalakkudy in 2016 was 279. In 2011, there were 193.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, B. D. Devassy of CPIM won in this seat by defeating T. U. Radhakrishnan of INC by a margin of 26,648 votes which was 17.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.37% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Devassy.B.D. of CPIM won in this seat defeating Benny.K.T. of INC by a margin of 2,549 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 72. Chalakkudy Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chalakkudy are: M S Asokan (BSP), Dennies K Antony (KCM), Saneeshkumar Joseph (INC), Unnikrishnan K A (BDJS), Dharmajan P K (SUCOIC), Cheriya (IND), Joshy Vattoly (IND), T N Rajan (IND), Rosilin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.89%, while it was 76.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 72. Chalakkudy constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 157 polling stations.

EXTENT:

72. Chalakkudy constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Chalakkudy Municipality and Athirappilly, Kadukutty, Kodakara, Kodassery, Koratty, Melur and Pariyaram Panchayats in Mukundapuram Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Chalakkudy is 662 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chalakkudy is: 10°20’11.8"N 76°35’32.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chalakkudy results.

KERALA ELECTION IN GRAPHS

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here