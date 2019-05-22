English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chalakudy Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chalakudy (ചാലക്കുടി) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Chalakudy is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.39%. The estimated literacy level of Chalakudy is 94.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Innocent of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13,884 votes which was 1.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.55% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, K P Dhanapalan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,679 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.73% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chalakudy was: Innocent (IND) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,083 men, 5,85,414 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chalakudy Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chalakudy is: 10.3024 76.3216
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चालाकुडी, केरल (Hindi); চালাকুডি, কেরল (Bengali); चालाकुडी, केरळ (Marathi); ચલાકુડી, કેરલા (Gujarati); சாலக்குடி, கேரளா (Tamil); చాలాకుడీ, కేరళ (Telugu); ಚಾಲಕುಡಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ചാലക്കുടി, കേരള (Malayalam).
