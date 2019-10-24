Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chalisgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चाळीसगाव): Mangesh Ramesh Chavan Of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chalisgaon (चाळीसगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Mangesh Ramesh Chavan
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
7. Chalisgaon (चाळीसगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,43,106 eligible electors, of which 1,82,682 were male, 1,60,405 female and 19 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,650 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chalisgaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
82498
41.60%
Mangesh Ramesh Chavan
NCP
79222
39.94%
Deshmukh Rajiv Anil
VBA
30189
15.22%
Morsing Gopa Rathod
IND
3218
1.62%
Vinod Murlidhar Kotkar
NOTA
962
0.49%
Nota
BSP
743
0.37%
Onkar Pitambar Kedar
MNS
645
0.33%
Rakesh Lalchand Jadhav
IND
483
0.24%
Vinod Madhav Sonawane
IND
369
0.19%
Umesh Prakash Karpe

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,23,486 eligible electors, of which 1,73,621 were male, 1,49,865 female and 19 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,650 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,94,418.

Chalisgaon has an elector sex ratio of 878.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 22380 votes which was 10.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deshmukh Rajiv Anil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8400 votes which was 4.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.9% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 17. Chalisgaon Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.95%, while it was 60.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 17. Chalisgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 327.

Extent: 17. Chalisgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Chalisgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chalisgaon is: 20.4836 74.96.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chalisgaon results.

