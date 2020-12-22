Challenge Accepted: Manish Sisodia to Debate Kejriwal Model of Schools vs Yogi Model in Lucknow

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia will reach Lucknow on Tuesday for an open debate on the Kejriwal model of schools vs Yogi Adityanath’s model. Sisodia accepted the challenge of UP Minister Siddharth Singh who had earlier claimed that the state of government schools in UP are in a much better state than the previous governments.

Sisodia has shared this information in a tweet and stated, “I will be in Lucknow today on the call of open debate by Yogi ji's minister on the Kejriwal model vs Yogi model. It is expected that UP Minister Siddharth N Singh will come with a list of 10 schools which were rejuvenated by the Yogi Government where improvements in infrastructure, results etc. have been done.”

केजरीवाल मॉडल बनाम योगी मॉडल पर योगी जी के मंत्री जी द्वारा खुली बहस के आह्वान पर मै आज लखनऊ में रहूँगा. उम्मीद है बहस की चुनौती देने वाले मंत्री @SidharthNSingh योगी जी द्वारा कायाकल्प किए 10 स्कूलों की लिस्ट लेकर ज़रूर आएँगे जहां इंफ़्रास्ट्रक्चर, रिज़ल्ट आदि में सुधार हुए हों — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 22, 2020

The education and healthcare system of the Delhi government-run institutions has been praised country-wide. The challenge between the leaders was accepted days after the AAP party announced that it will contest the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.