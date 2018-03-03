GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
1-min read

'Chalo Paltai' Rings Out Loud in Tripura, Left Supporters Feel 'Stifled' by BJP's Victory

People are rejoicing in the streets of Agartala, but it’s a sombre setting for Left supporters who remain uncertain of what’s in store for them now.

Karishma Hasnat | News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 4:33 PM IST
'Chalo Paltai' Rings Out Loud in Tripura, Left Supporters Feel 'Stifled' by BJP's Victory
BJP supporters celebrate party's victory in Tripura Assembly elections in Dharmanagar on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Wearing a saffron kurta and tying a party flag on his wrist, Biplab Dey is celebrating the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.

Dey was a Congress supporter till yesterday. He said he wants to see ‘change’ for the good of Tripura, echoing BJP’s slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’.

Asked to elaborate on the change he aspires for, the the 31-year-old was not too sure.

People are rejoicing in the streets of Agartala, but it’s a sombre setting for the Left supporters, who remain uncertain of what’s in store for them now.

The results have come in as a rude shock for Arkadripta Chakraborty and his entire family that had voted for Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

“I still can’t come to terms with it. I always took pride in being a Bengali and thought of us as the most liberal race. This election makes me question the integrity of my people and their tunnel vision. What are they hoping for? BJP’s vigorous promotion of industrial development might help win elections, but in a geographically crippled state like Tripura, these obstacles will be a part of any government. The disadvantageous geography, infrastructure and investment gaps will remain,” says Chakraborty.

Another Left supporter observed ruefully, “People have voted for ‘change’. But they don’t really know what they want. It’s just a visionless list of promises for different interest groups. But in all ways, it’s a loss for us. Our thoughts would be stifled now.”

BJP hasn’t announced their Chief Ministerial candidate for Tripura yet. State Party president Biplab Deb said he will take up whatever responsibility he is entrusted with.

“I will abide by party's orders. It’s a team victory. The parliamentary board will decide if I would be CM. Tripura is not foolish, public support gives us strength," said Deb.

For BJP vision to conquer the Northeast remains unrivalled. After winning Tripura and looking forward to regain Nagaland, the BJP is trying to cobble together a government in Meghalaya with support of UDP and NPP.

BJP also has its sights set on Mizoram, which goes to polls later this year.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
