'Chalo Paltai' Rings Out Loud in Tripura, Left Supporters Feel 'Stifled' by BJP's Victory

Wearing a saffron kurta and tying a party flag on his wrist, Biplab Dey is celebrating the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.Dey was a Congress supporter till yesterday. He said he wants to see ‘change’ for the good of Tripura, echoing BJP’s slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’.Asked to elaborate on the change he aspires for, the the 31-year-old was not too sure.People are rejoicing in the streets of Agartala, but it’s a sombre setting for the Left supporters, who remain uncertain of what’s in store for them now.The results have come in as a rude shock for Arkadripta Chakraborty and his entire family that had voted for Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.“I still can’t come to terms with it. I always took pride in being a Bengali and thought of us as the most liberal race. This election makes me question the integrity of my people and their tunnel vision. What are they hoping for? BJP’s vigorous promotion of industrial development might help win elections, but in a geographically crippled state like Tripura, these obstacles will be a part of any government. The disadvantageous geography, infrastructure and investment gaps will remain,” says Chakraborty.Another Left supporter observed ruefully, “People have voted for ‘change’. But they don’t really know what they want. It’s just a visionless list of promises for different interest groups. But in all ways, it’s a loss for us. Our thoughts would be stifled now.”BJP hasn’t announced their Chief Ministerial candidate for Tripura yet. State Party president Biplab Deb said he will take up whatever responsibility he is entrusted with.“I will abide by party's orders. It’s a team victory. The parliamentary board will decide if I would be CM. Tripura is not foolish, public support gives us strength," said Deb.For BJP vision to conquer the Northeast remains unrivalled. After winning Tripura and looking forward to regain Nagaland, the BJP is trying to cobble together a government in Meghalaya with support of UDP and NPP.BJP also has its sights set on Mizoram, which goes to polls later this year.