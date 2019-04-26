Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Chalo Varanasi' Chants Resonate in Telangana as 50 Farmers Board Bus to Contest Against PM Modi

This follows a recent move in Telangana where 178 farmers contested against CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha from Nizamabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Chalo Varanasi' Chants Resonate in Telangana as 50 Farmers Board Bus to Contest Against PM Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Hyderabad: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducting a mammoth roadshow in his constituency on Thursday, about 50 farmers in Telangana hopped on to a bus from Nizamabad to file their nomination against him in Varanasi.

Chanting the slogan “Chalo Varanasi”, the farmers took the bus to reach Varanasi and file their individual papers against PM Modi, who completed his nomination formalities on Friday, in order to highlight their demand for remunerative prices for turmeric.

The last day for filing nominations from Varanasi is on April 29 as it goes to polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

This follows a recent move in Telangana where 178 farmers filed their nominations and contested against CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha from Nizamabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.

However, the farmers who had contested against Kavitha denied any connection with the group planning to contest against PM Modi. Moreover, they claimed that these farmers are ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s sympathisers.

Hundreds of farmers from Nizamabad have been protesting for over five months, demanding a higher minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric and sorghum, which are widely grown in the entire region.

The latest move is an initiative by the Telangana Turmeric Farmers’ Association, which said that all the farmers would be contesting as Independent Candidates and they’ve managed to gather support from their counterparts in Varanasi. The president of the association is also said to be a TRS sympathiser.

Farmers from Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda and Armoor constituencies will be a part of this nomination process.

When the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in Telangana, Kavitha had said that the farmers should file more nominations to highlight the turmeric issue, which she has been demanding for over the past three years at least.

“My nomination is also a protest against the Centre. I urge that more farmers should come out and file nominations so that this issue gets national attention,” Kavitha had told News18 earlier.

Kavitha’s opponent and Nizamabad candidate from BJP, Arvind Kumar, has alleged that the group of farmers going to Varanasi are “mostly TRS party activists.” In fact, he has also listed out names of a few farmers who are associated with the ruling party TRS.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram