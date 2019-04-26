English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Chalo Varanasi' Chants Resonate in Telangana as 50 Farmers Board Bus to Contest Against PM Modi
This follows a recent move in Telangana where 178 farmers contested against CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha from Nizamabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Hyderabad: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducting a mammoth roadshow in his constituency on Thursday, about 50 farmers in Telangana hopped on to a bus from Nizamabad to file their nomination against him in Varanasi.
Chanting the slogan “Chalo Varanasi”, the farmers took the bus to reach Varanasi and file their individual papers against PM Modi, who completed his nomination formalities on Friday, in order to highlight their demand for remunerative prices for turmeric.
The last day for filing nominations from Varanasi is on April 29 as it goes to polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
This follows a recent move in Telangana where 178 farmers filed their nominations and contested against CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha from Nizamabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.
However, the farmers who had contested against Kavitha denied any connection with the group planning to contest against PM Modi. Moreover, they claimed that these farmers are ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s sympathisers.
Hundreds of farmers from Nizamabad have been protesting for over five months, demanding a higher minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric and sorghum, which are widely grown in the entire region.
The latest move is an initiative by the Telangana Turmeric Farmers’ Association, which said that all the farmers would be contesting as Independent Candidates and they’ve managed to gather support from their counterparts in Varanasi. The president of the association is also said to be a TRS sympathiser.
Farmers from Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda and Armoor constituencies will be a part of this nomination process.
When the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in Telangana, Kavitha had said that the farmers should file more nominations to highlight the turmeric issue, which she has been demanding for over the past three years at least.
“My nomination is also a protest against the Centre. I urge that more farmers should come out and file nominations so that this issue gets national attention,” Kavitha had told News18 earlier.
Kavitha’s opponent and Nizamabad candidate from BJP, Arvind Kumar, has alleged that the group of farmers going to Varanasi are “mostly TRS party activists.” In fact, he has also listed out names of a few farmers who are associated with the ruling party TRS.
Chanting the slogan “Chalo Varanasi”, the farmers took the bus to reach Varanasi and file their individual papers against PM Modi, who completed his nomination formalities on Friday, in order to highlight their demand for remunerative prices for turmeric.
The last day for filing nominations from Varanasi is on April 29 as it goes to polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
This follows a recent move in Telangana where 178 farmers filed their nominations and contested against CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha from Nizamabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.
However, the farmers who had contested against Kavitha denied any connection with the group planning to contest against PM Modi. Moreover, they claimed that these farmers are ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s sympathisers.
Hundreds of farmers from Nizamabad have been protesting for over five months, demanding a higher minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric and sorghum, which are widely grown in the entire region.
The latest move is an initiative by the Telangana Turmeric Farmers’ Association, which said that all the farmers would be contesting as Independent Candidates and they’ve managed to gather support from their counterparts in Varanasi. The president of the association is also said to be a TRS sympathiser.
Farmers from Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda and Armoor constituencies will be a part of this nomination process.
When the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in Telangana, Kavitha had said that the farmers should file more nominations to highlight the turmeric issue, which she has been demanding for over the past three years at least.
“My nomination is also a protest against the Centre. I urge that more farmers should come out and file nominations so that this issue gets national attention,” Kavitha had told News18 earlier.
Kavitha’s opponent and Nizamabad candidate from BJP, Arvind Kumar, has alleged that the group of farmers going to Varanasi are “mostly TRS party activists.” In fact, he has also listed out names of a few farmers who are associated with the ruling party TRS.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About 'Her' Boots is Now a Meme
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- 'The Things We Do For Love': Fans Scramble to Book Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results