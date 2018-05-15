GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Chamaraja Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's L. Nagendra Won

Live election result of 217 Chamaraja constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chamaraja MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Chamaraja (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,508 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,639 are male, 1,13,820 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.27 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Live Status BJP L. Nagendra Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5168336.77%L. Nagendra
INC3674726.14%Vasu
JD(S)2728419.41%Prof || K.S. Rangappa
IND2128215.14%K. Harish Gowda
NOTA15611.11%Nota
AAP4830.34%Malavika Gubbivani
KPJP4240.30%Prashantha Gowda (Pachi)
BJSC2410.17%Somashekar .M
IND2020.14%Malini R. Palaksha
IND1400.10%M. Pancha Lingu
IND1190.08%P. Purushotham
IND1080.08%Majeed Ahmed
AIMEP1040.07%Shanthi D Awaradi
IND930.07%Manoj Kumar .M
IND830.06%Kaveriamma N.K

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,915 votes (11.75%) securing 38.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.46%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,399 votes (8.91%) registering 41.94% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.18%.

Check the table below for Chamaraja live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

