Champawat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Champawat seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kailash Chandra Gahtori (BJP), Madan Singh Mahar (AAP), Deepak Belwal (IND), Hemesh Kharkwal (INC), Rakesh Chandra Verma (BSP), Jagdish Bhatt (IND), Mohd Haarun (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.09%, which is -0.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kailash Chandra Gahtori of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Champawat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS 6 Killed, Several Injured in Uttarakhand as Funeral Vehicle Falls in Gorge

Constituency No.55 Champawat (Kali Kumaon) (चम्पावत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Champawat district of Uttarakhand. Champawat is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 96,016 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 50,057 were male and 45,959 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Champawat in 2022 is: 918 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 88,781 eligible electors, of which 46,714 were male,42,067 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 76,311 eligible electors, of which 40,275 were male, 36,036 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Champawat in 2017 was 1,484. In 2012, there were 1,159 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Kailash Chandra Gahtori of BJP won in this seat defeating Hemesh Kharkwal of INC by a margin of 17,360 which was 29.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sri Hemesh Kharkwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sri Madan Singh of BSP by a margin of 6,953 votes which was 13.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55 Champawat Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Champawat are: Kailash Chandra Gahtori (BJP), Madan Singh Mahar (AAP), Deepak Belwal (IND), Hemesh Kharkwal (INC), Rakesh Chandra Verma (BSP), Jagdish Bhatt (IND), Mohd Haarun (SP).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.09%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.43%, while it was 65.77% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Champawat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.55 Champawat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 142. In 2012, there were 135 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.55 Champawat comprises of the following areas of Champawat district of Uttarakhand: 1-Champawat Tehsil and 2-Sri Purnagiri Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Champawat constituency, which are: Lohaghat, Khatima, Lalkuwa, Bhimtal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Champawat is approximately 971 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Champawat is: 29°11’44.2"N 80°05’42.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Champawat results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.