Champdani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Champdani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

187. Champdani (चांपदानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Champdani is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,049 eligible electors, of which 1,33,672 were male, 1,29,364 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Champdani in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,803 eligible electors, of which 1,23,776 were male, 1,16,016 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,319 eligible electors, of which 1,10,735 were male, 98,581 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Champdani in 2016 was 281. In 2011, there were 182.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdul Mannan of INC won in this seat by defeating Muzaffar Khan of TMC by a margin of 7,282 votes which was 3.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Muzaffar Khan of TMC won in this seat defeating Jibesh Chakraborty of CPIM by a margin of 36,313 votes which was 22.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 187. Champdani Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Champdani are: Arindam Guin (Bubai) (TMC), Abdul Mannan (INC), Dilip Singh (BJP), Mangal Sarkar (BMP), Ajay Yadav (IND), Arabind Kumar Rabidas (IND), Dilip Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.89%, while it was 77.31% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 187. Champdani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

187. Champdani constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Baidyabati (M), 2. Champdani (M), 3. Ward Nos.1 & 2 and 20 to 24 of Sreerampur (M) and 4. Payarapur GP of CDB Sreerampur-Uttarpara. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Champdani is 42 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Champdani is: 22°47’41.3"N 88°20’02.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Champdani results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here