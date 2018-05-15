GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chamrajapet Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Chamrajpet): Congress' B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan Won

Live election result of 168 Chamrajapet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chamrajpet MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
Chamrajpet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,16,900 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,728 are male, 1,04,150 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.39 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%.
Live Status INC B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6533954.35%B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan
BJP3220226.79%M.Lakshminarayana
JD(S)1939316.13%B.K.Altaf Khan
NOTA7260.60%Nota
IND4180.35%Srinivas.B.V
IND3040.25%Tabarak Shariff
IND2760.23%K.Mani
AMSP2130.18%Narasimhaiah.P.S
IND1930.16%Subbarayudu
IND1790.15%Irfan Ahmed
SHS1530.13%S. Rukmangad
BJSC1220.10%S.N.Harishnarayan Gandhi
IND1080.09%Asgar A Mohin.S.M
NMC900.07%Pramila
SJP(A)770.06%N.Padmanabha
KNDP750.06%Yogesh J. Patel
AIMEP740.06%Syed Aslam
IND600.05%Ameer Ahmed Khan
IND560.05%Syed Khadeer
IND560.05%Abdullah
IND530.04%Amjad Khan
IND420.03%Sampangi Raaj

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,162 votes (28.01%) securing 52.32% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.92%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,590 votes (22.05%) registering 48.41% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 44.49%.

Check the table below for Chamrajpet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
