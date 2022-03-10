Chamraua Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Chamraua seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohan Kumar Lodhi (BJP), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Ali Yusuf Ali (INC), Zulfiqar Ali Turk (AAP), Naseer Ahmad Khan (SP), Abdul Mustafa Husain (BSP), Zubair (JJP), Jitender Kumar (SDU), Kripal Singh (IND), Faheem Ahmed (IND), Rajpal (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.56%, which is -2.41% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Naseer Ahmad Khan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamraua results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.35 Chamraua (चमरौआ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Chamraua is part of Rampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.34%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 344646 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,394 were male and 1,59,224 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamraua in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,45,001 eligible electors, of which 1,61,976 were male,1,37,124 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,465 eligible electors, of which 1,45,012 were male, 1,23,411 female and 42 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamraua in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 85 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Naseer Ahmad Khan of SP won in this seat defeating Ali Yusuf Ali of BSP by a margin of 34,376 which was 17.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 44.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ali Yusuf Ali of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Naseer Ahmad Khan of SP by a margin of 1,846 votes which was 1.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 22.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 35 Chamraua Assembly segment of the 7. Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the Rampur Parliament seat defeating Jayaprada Nahata of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chamraua are: Mohan Kumar Lodhi (BJP), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Ali Yusuf Ali (INC), Zulfiqar Ali Turk (AAP), Naseer Ahmad Khan (SP), Abdul Mustafa Husain (BSP), Zubair (JJP), Jitender Kumar (SDU), Kripal Singh (IND), Faheem Ahmed (IND), Rajpal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.97%, while it was 61.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chamraua went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.35 Chamraua Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 309. In 2012, there were 280 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.35 Chamraua comprises of the following areas of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Matkhera of 1 Suar Tehsil; KCs 1 Saidnagar and 2 Chamraua of 3 Rampur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chamraua constituency, which are: Kundarki, Suar, Bilaspur, Rampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Chamraua is approximately 505 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chamraua is: 28°52’55.6"N 79°05’04.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamraua results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.