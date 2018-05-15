Chamundeshwari Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate G.T. Devegowda Wins

Live Status JD(S) G.T. Devegowda Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Chamundeshwari (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,89,138 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,46,593 are male, 1,42,486 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,103 votes (4.01%) securing 42.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.23%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,299 votes (9.53%) registering 37.19% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.97%.