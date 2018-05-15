GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chamundeshwari Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate G.T. Devegowda Wins

Live election result of 215 Chamuneshwari constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chamuneshwari MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Chamundeshwari (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,89,138 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,46,593 are male, 1,42,486 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Live Status JD(S) G.T. Devegowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)12132553.62%G.T. Devegowda
INC8528337.69%Siddaramaiah
BJP120645.33%S. R. Gopalrao
IND16650.74%P. Karigowda
NOTA15490.68%Nota
IND8260.37%Shantharaju
IND7790.34%P. Sureshnayaka
BJSC6860.30%M. S. Praveen
AIMEP6620.29%Gurumallesh
IND2780.12%M. Manju
IND2570.11%Rechanna, M. S.
IND2120.09%Nandeesha, K. C
SJP(A)2000.09%M. Madesha
IND1810.08%R. B. Basavegowda
IND1700.08%P. Purushotham
IND1260.06%M. M. Maheshagowda

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,103 votes (4.01%) securing 42.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.23%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,299 votes (9.53%) registering 37.19% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.97%.

Check the table below for Chamundeshwari live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

