Chanchal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chanchal Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

45. Chanchal (चंचल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District). Chanchal is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,102 eligible electors, of which 1,27,447 were male, 1,21,651 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chanchal in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,595 eligible electors, of which 1,13,882 were male, 1,03,710 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,300 eligible electors, of which 89,933 were male, 81,367 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chanchal in 2016 was 185. In 2011, there were 143.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asif Mehbub of INC won in this seat by defeating Soumitra Ray of TMC by a margin of 52,368 votes which was 30.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asif Mehbub of INC won in this seat defeating Anjuman Ara Begam of CPIM by a margin of 14,187 votes which was 10.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 45. Chanchal Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chanchal are: Asif Mehbub (INC), Younish Mia (BSP), Dipankar Ram (Bankat) (BJP), Nihar Ranjan Ghosh (TMC), Jhantu Kumar Rabidas (SUCOIC), Bhakta Prasad Saha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.12%, while it was 82.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 45. Chanchal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 228. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

45. Chanchal constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chanchal-I, 2. Barui, Kusidha, Rashidabad and Tulsihatta GPs of CDB Harischandrapur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Chanchal is 278 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chanchal is: 25°26’31.6"N 87°59’58.6"E.

