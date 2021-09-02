Chandan Mitra, Former BJP MP and a Journalist, Dies; Colleagues Pay Tribute

Chandan Mitra, a former Bharatiya Janata Party MP who switched to the Trinamool Congress in 2018, passed away on Thursday. He was also the editor of The Pioneer, but recent reports stated that he resigned as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year.

His son Kushan Mitra said that the former Rajya Sabha MP dies last night in Delhi.

“I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti," tweeted BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/58vMvU6Wa9— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021

“I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave," he added.

